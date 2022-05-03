ST. JOSEPH — Paul Dale Frost, 69, of St. Joseph passed away at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
Paul was born Nov. 16, 1952, the son of Harold Joseph and Virginia Dale (Sternhagen) Frost in Rapid City, S.D. He married Ellen Jane Freeman on Sept. 3, 1977, at Pearl Harbor, Honolulu, Hawaii.
Survivors include his wife, Ellen Jane Frost of St. Joseph; one son, Matthew (Elizabeth Shaheen) Frost; two daughters, Margaret (Keyvan) Samadi and Melissa Frost; and five siblings, Joseph Gregory (Joyce) Frost, Carolyn (Maher) Al-Khoury, Eric (Pam) Frost, David (Debbie) Frost and Amy (Jason) Souza.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, Stephen Joseph Frost, Karl Albert Frost and Kenneth Anthony Frost.
Paul served in the Navy as a submariner from 1971 until 1992, where he achieved the rank of Senior Chief Machinist Mate. After serving his country, he worked as a purchasing agent for the Veterans Affairs Illiana Health Care System in Danville until 2012.
He enjoyed playing the bass guitar and listening to music, woodworking and watching a variety of movies in his free time. He was also an avid sports fan and was a longtime supporter of the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners. But his very favorite pastime was simply playing cribbage with his family.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Pastor Glenn Corbley will officiate. Burial will be in Danville National Cemetery with military rites accorded by American Legion Post 210. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the ALS Therapy Development Institute at als.net or the American Diabetes Association.
Please join Paul’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.