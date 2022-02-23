FORSYTH — Paul David “P.D.” Walters, 76, of Forsyth passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.
Paul was born Oct. 5, 1945, in Clinton, the son of Dean and L. Sue (Goble) Walters. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. P.D. married Joyce Flaugher on May 23, 1970, in Argenta.
P.D. is survived by his wife Joyce, son Joshua (Shea) Walters, grandchildren MaKayla and Connor Walters, and brothers Albert “Bud” Walters, Robert “Bob” Walters and Jack Walters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters-in-law Marilyn and Marsha.
Graveside services to celebrate P.D.’s life will be noon Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Weldon Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St., Decatur.