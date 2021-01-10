CHAMPAIGN — Paul Richard "Dick" Gossett, 73, of Champaign was called home by the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Dick was born April 22, 1947, at Burnham City Hospital in Champaign, the son of Jay William and Rubye (Osterdock) Gossett.
He is survived by his brother, Jay (Donna) Gossett of Champaign; sister, Kay (Jim) Barker of Urbana; two nieces, Debbie Gossett (Dave Campbell) and Amber Barker (Daniel Loveall); two nephews, Jamie (Sara) Gossett and Shad (Becky) Barker; two grand-nieces, Shelby Campbell and Lillianna Loveall; and five grand-nephews, Ryan Gossett, Tyler Campbell, Seth Gossett, Jacob Barker and Chase Alexander.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dick was a 1965 graduate of Champaign High School, worked for the Barnett liquor business for several years, and worked and retired from Hamburg Distributing in Champaign.
Dick never met a stranger and seemed to know everyone in town. In his younger years, he loved to duck and pheasant hunt in southern Illinois with his very good friends Jerry and Mike Sullivan.
Dick was a lifetime member of the C-U Elks club and bowled for many years in the Elks bowling league, state and national tournaments. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, loved Illinois football and enjoyed Sunday afternoons rooting for Kevin Harvick.
Dick cherished being a faithful, longtime helper for Santa, visiting many local organizations every Christmas.
He was a devoted son, taking care of his mother until her death; caring brother; loving uncle and great-uncle; and a wonderful caregiver for all the family animals. He was a huge fan of his squirrels and birds in the neighborhood and made sure they were very well fed.
Dick practically had a photographic memory, with an incredible ability to solve almost any crossword puzzle or trivia question. He was the primary keeper of the family history and could tell you vivid family stories from years gone by.
Dick was a strong believer in America and the Constitution, and had a belief in the goodness of all people. That belief led him to help many others in their time of need. During this process, he found a second family at Savoy United Methodist Church and devoted his time and energy there as his love and faith in the Lord grew stronger.
For the past 20 years, there wasn't a Sunday that you wouldn't find Dick opening the door, greeting visitors and ringing the bell at the church. To encourage others during the pandemic, Dick took it upon himself to visit the church daily at noon to ring the church bell for hope of better times ahead. Dick’s journey with Jesus was one based in humility and realness that touched others' hearts and lives.
Dick will be remembered by many people and for many reasons, but especially for his unique and infectious laugh.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Dick's name to Savoy United Methodist Church, 3002 W. Old Church Road, Savoy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
