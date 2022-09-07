PALERMO, Maine — Paul E. Dixon, 96, formerly of Mahomet, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Palermo, Maine.
Paul was born Feb. 19, 1926, in Aledo, to Pauline Terry and Hugh Dixon.
Paul is survived by his wife, Diane of Palermo; stepdaughter, Judy Stanford; nephew, Paul Lydic; several cousins; and his faithful and loyal companions, Archie and Snickers.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline; father, Hugh; sister, Ann Hier; and former wife, Eileen.
Paul grew up in Galesburg and graduated from Galesburg High School in 1944. He then joined the U.S. Army Air Force and proudly served his country. Paul continued with his education at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and graduated with a degree in architecture.
Paul was excited and proud to be an architect. His eye for good design that served a definite function was a key concept that he stressed throughout his career. He joined the University of Illinois as the campus architect and project manager at the Chicago, Rockford and Urbana-Champaign campuses. He oversaw small-scale projects to larger efforts that transformed the university’s approach to capital planning and construction.
The pinnacle of his career was overseeing the design and construction of the Beckman Institute on the Urbana campus. It was the first interdisciplinary research institute on the University of Illinois campus and a model across the world for creating a collaborative, interdisciplinary research space. Paul skillfully led the team of architects, construction managers, landscape architects and administrators to a successful completion. Decades later, Beckman has enabled novel ideas, discoveries that bridge traditional fields and research training for thousands of young scientists.
Paul had an intense passion for building and flying large-scale model planes that filled his study in the home that he designed and built in Palermo. In addition, Paul loved bicycling at Acadia National Park and owned a beloved MGB British sports car. Both brought him much joy and adventure over the years. He never rested on his laurels and continually looked for projects to pursue.
Without question, Paul was a distinguished, skilled and honored alumnus of the University of Illinois who valued his education. He was extremely proud of his alma mater and remained invested in developments throughout the university system.
Graveside rites will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Riverside Cemetery, 506 County Road 350 East, Mahomet.
Memorials in Paul’s memory may be made to St. Labre Indian School, 112 St. Labre Campus Drive, Ashland, MT 59004, or Kind Hands 4 Paws, P.O. Box 452, Zanesville, OH 43702.