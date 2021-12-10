Paul Edwards Dec 10, 2021 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save URBANA — Paul Edwards died Wednesday (Dec. 8, 2021).Graveside services will be held at a later date at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign. Sunset Funeral Home Champaign, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos