URBANA — Paul E. Schupp, 84, of Urbana passed away Jan. 24, 2022, in London, England, with his son, Jérôme, and daughter-in-law, Fiona, by his side after a short illness.
Paul was born in East Cleveland, Ohio, on March 12, 1937, to Venna Schupp, a nurse, and Paul Schupp, a factory engineer.
Professor emeritus of mathematics at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Paul was a passionate mathematician. He was described by his friend and colleague, Ilya Kapovich, as “a true mathematical Renaissance man” for his unending and active interest in a wide variety of mathematical and artistic subjects. He exerted a major influence on the birth and development of geometric group theory. His 1977 book with Roger Lyndon, “Combinatorial Group Theory,” remains a classic in the subject to this day, and it foresaw many ideas that later became central to geometric group theory. The impact of his work and ideas on the development of geometric group theory continues to be admired, and his loss will be deeply felt by the mathematical community.
Paul was an avid traveller who spent time in many places across the world: Jamaica, Paris, Moscow, London and Rome to name a few. Through his travels, he developed a passion for languages and would dedicate much time to learning the language of each country he visited. Travelling also became the opportunity to visit the many friends he made across the world, with whom he would share his interest in modern art, music, tai ji and, obviously, mathematics.
He is survived by his son, Jérôme; daughter-in-law, Fiona; and their family, who will all miss him enormously.
A memorial service will be held at his community church, Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church, 2010 3 Hierarchs Ct., Champaign, on Feb. 25 at 8:30 a.m. Burial of his remains will take place at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Champaign, at 10 a.m. on the same day. A celebration of life will take place at Paul’s home at 310 Eliot Drive, Urbana, after the service.