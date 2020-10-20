TUSCOLA — Paul Fauke of Tuscola passed away Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020) at Lutheran General Hospital, Park Ridge, with his family by his side.
Paul was born on May 25, 1950, to Herman and Anita (Ziegler) Fauke, in Effingham County.
Paul leaves his two daughters, Brandy (Dan) Bushby of Plainfield and Kimberly Fauke-Havener of Decatur. He also leaves two stepdaughters, Jody (Chip) Terril of Indianapolis and Julie (Mark) Rourke of Mahomet; and grandchildren, Cameron, Braden, Tyler, Logan, Grant, Addison and Caleb.
Paul was preceded in death by both of his parents, Herman and Anita; brother, Emmanuel; nephew, Michael Fauke; and beloved aunt, Lenora Ziegler.
Paul also leaves his twin brothers, John of Iowa City, Iowa, and James of Urbana; sisters, Ruth (Bill) Cassidy of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Martha (Bob) Rhoades of Hugo; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Paul was a 1968 graduate of Tuscola High School. After graduation, he served his country in the military branch of the U.S. Navy. At the time of his retirement, he was employed with CHI in Arthur.
Paul loved to spend time on the golf course with his friends and daughters. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and was a loyal fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 E. Northline Road, Tuscola, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Tuscola Township Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded. Social distancing will be required during the services.
Memorials are suggested to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at hilligossshraderfh.com.