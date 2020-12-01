MAHOMET — Paul Edward James, 93, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1926, in Rantoul, to Homer W. and Lottie O. (Brownfield) James. Paul married Yvonne “Bonnie” Young on March 10, 1956, in Mahomet.
Paul is survived by his wife and son, Michael James.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, William T. James; and siblings, Homer D. James, John M. James, Harold James, Chauncey W. James and Cora J. Medrow.
Paul served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member of the Mahomet American Legion Post 1015 and the Mahomet volunteer fire department. Paul enjoyed hunting and fishing.
A graveside committal will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join Paul’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.