WHITE HEATH — Paul Joseph Harrington, 88, of White Heath died Feb. 21, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
He was born Nov. 7, 1933, in Arcola. Joe served in the Navy, where he learned his trade in mechanics.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Harrington; son, Dean Harrington; daughter, Cinda (Greg) Bauman; and stepdaughter, Margorie Campion.
Joe spent many years camping, boating, building things and entertaining others with his boyish charm.
A celebration of Joe's life will be held in the summer.