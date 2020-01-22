CLINTON — Paul K. Ryerson, 66, of Clinton passed away at 8:18 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at OSF St. Francis HealthCare, Peoria.
Memorial services will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Ernie Harvey Jr. officiating. Visitation will be 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the Paul K. Ryerson Memorial Fund.
Paul was born Sept. 10, 1953, in Pontiac, the son of Paul and Mable (Whalen) Ryerson. He married Julie A. Slown on March 8, 1980, in Pontiac.
Survivors include his wife, Julie A. Ryerson, Clinton; children, Jeremy Ryerson, Morgantown, W.Va., and Eric Ryerson, St. Joseph; granddaughter, Callie Ryerson, St. Joseph; sister, Janet Johnson, Bloomington; and nephew, Doug (fiancee, Bridget Langdon) Johnson, Bloomington.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Cory Michael Ryerson.
Paul was a member of the Elks Lodge, Eagles Lodge and Pheasants Forever as well as an Eagle Scout. He was a referee and was involved in youth sports. Paul was the service manager at Wilson Chrysler in Clinton for 30 years and worked at Applied Consultants the last four years. He loved to build chairs and to help people.