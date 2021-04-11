CHAMPAIGN — Paul Edward Kelley, 79, of Champaign passed away on Holy Saturday, April 3, 2021, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
He was born Sept. 27, 1941, in Beloit, Wis., to Daniel Edward and Arthis Marie (Holm) Kelley. He attended Brother Dutton School and Beloit Catholic High prior to earning his bachelor’s degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Neb. He married Mary Jane Maybanks on July 13, 1968.
Paul’s career was in merchandising, and he worked for Stuckey’s Men’s Clothing in Rockford and then Sears in Rockford before transferring to the store at Market Place Mall in 1978 until his retirement in 1993. In retirement, he worked at Tri-Cities Golf Club in Blountville, Tenn., Keswick Club in Charlottesville, Va., and volunteered at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in Johnson City, Tenn. His Catholic faith was very important to him, and he was a member of the parish council at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City for many years. Paul had a heart for service and led his homeowners association in Johnson City, was a Knight of Columbus, and was a Champaign West Rotarian and helped found the C-U Sunrise Rotary Club. He loved his Danish heritage, Creighton Bluejays basketball, and all things Wisconsin, especially the Green Bay Packers.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Colleen; and brother, Thomas.
He is survived by his wife; children, John (Elizabeth) and Claire (Robert) Bjorkholm; grandchildren, Colin (Carly) and Nora Kelley and Brighid and Evelyn Bjorkholm; siblings, James Kelley and Mary Jo Murphy; several brothers- and sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews, who counted on him for his sense of humor and worldly advice.
The family is grateful for the incredible care and support provided by the Mission Partners of OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center. Memorial contributions may be made in Paul’s name to Holy Cross Church in Champaign, C-U at Home or a charity of choice.
A private service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.
Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.