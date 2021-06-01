CHAMPAIGN — Paul Charles Kerkhoff, 91, of Champaign passed away at 1:22 p.m. Saturday (May 29, 2021) at Newman Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Newman.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, at St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign, with the Rev. Jeff Caithamer officiating. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at the church prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in Eastlawn Burial Park, Urbana. Renner Wikoff Chapel, Urbana, is handling arrangements.
Mr. Kerkhoff was born on Dec. 14, 1929, in Oakley, Kan., a son to the Rev. Paul and Josephine (Trietsch) Kerkhoff.
Survivors include a brother, Larry Kerkhoff of Chicago (and special friend Louise Steele); a sister-in-law, Nancy Kerkhoff of Monticello; a brother-in-law, Ernest Garbe of Dieterich; and 14 nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Joseph Kerkhoff; two sisters, Frieda Redicks and Patricia Garbe; and a brother-in-law, Harold Redicks.
Paul graduated from Allerton High School and Valparaiso University. He served with the U.S. Army in Korea during the Korean War. He was retired from the Grants and Contracts Office at the University of Illinois. He was a member at St. John Lutheran Church, Champaign. Paul was an accomplished artist and avid traveler.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church.