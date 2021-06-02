URBANA — Paul Kerkhoff, 91, of Newman, formerly of Urbana, died at 1:20 p.m. Saturday (May 29, 2021) at Newman Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. John's Lutheran Church, 509 S. Mattis Ave., Champaign. The Rev. Jeff Caithamer will officiate. Burial will be in Eastlawn Burial Park, Urbana. Military rites for the Army veteran will be accorded by VFW Post 5520. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Renner-Wikoff Chapel and Crematory, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is in charge of arrangements.