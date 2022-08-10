CHAMPAIGN — Paul K. Knight Sr., 87, beloved husband and father, peacefully passed from his earthly life in the early morning hours of Friday, July 29, 2022, in the comfort of his home and in the presence of his cherished wife.
Born Dec. 24, 1934, in Danville, Paul was the best possible Christmas gift to his parents, Lester and Amanda (Wright) Knight. Upon graduation from Danville High (Class of 1953), he went on to attend Eastern Illinois Teacher’s College (soon to be EIU), where he met Patsy Ann (“Pat”), with whom he would share the rest of his life -- nearly 70 years. With two years of college completed, Paul enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a hospital corpsman stationed in Bainbridge, Md.
While in the service, Paul married Pat on Dec. 4, 1955; their son was born in early ’57, just days before Paul’s discharge from active duty. With several members of Paul’s family having moved to Peoria, the opportunity to work at Caterpillar and a newborn in tow, Paul and Pat moved to Central Illinois and soon thereafter established a home in East Peoria (Spring Bay).
Paul was busy the first 10 years in Peoria, working at Caterpillar for three years, resuming work on his bachelor’s degree and teaching/coaching at three different grade schools. In 1970, now with both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Bradley University, Paul began his administration career as the principal/superintendent at Hollis Grade School, where he remained until 1985. He concluded his career as superintendent at the grade school in Gardner, retiring in 1990.
Upon retirement, Paul enjoyed his additional time golfing, pursuing new hobbies such as woodworking and engaging in more community service. He was a member of American Legion Post 1115, on the board of the Spring Bay United Methodist Church (now RiversEdge UMC) and served as the elected Spring Bay Township Supervisor 1993-2003. Now with the luxury of time, he never missed tuning in to his favorite college and professional sports: Bradley basketball, University of Illinois basketball and football, the Chicago Bears, and most of all, the St. Louis Cardinals.
Contrary to when his two granddaughters were born in the early '80s, Paul was retired when his two grandsons arrived exactly 20 years later. In 2003, to be close to the boys, Paul and Pat left their home of over 40 years, headed east on Interstate 74, and for the second time built a new house within miles of their daughter’s family in Mahomet. Paul delighted in the ability to see the boys on a regular basis, attend their activities and be their on-call chauffeur.
In 2018, while still in good health, Paul and Pat moved to Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Champaign, where they were immediately dubbed “the life of the party.” Paul enjoyed the opportunity in his 80s to make new friends (and have card players a few doors down). The wisdom of moving to an assisted-living community before assistance was needed turned out to be one of the greatest gifts to his family, providing peace of mind three-and-a-half years later, when illness hit and he was perfectly positioned to start utilizing the on-hand assistance. Paul’s family is exceedingly grateful to Carriage Crossing’s ever-present kind and caring staff who treated Paul as if he were a grandfather rather than a tenant of the facility.
Throughout his life, Paul never met a stranger. To know him was to know someone who always greeted you with warmth and left you feeling genuinely seen, heard and appreciated. He maintained his gift of gab, wit and sense of humor all the way to his ending days. He touched the lives of all with whom he came in contact, especially his close family, whom he loved unconditionally and who will miss him tremendously: Pat, his wife of over 66 years; his children, Paul “Keith” Jr. (Betsy) Knight and Lisa (Mark) Cosimini; his grandchildren, Megan (Chris) McGuire, Kristin (Scott) Fehr, Tony Cosimini, and Nico Cosimini; his great-grandchildren, Sam and Ruby Fehr and Rocky, Bodhi, Jonas, Jude and Winona McGuire; his sisters, Fanchon Irwin and Dora Rich; his brother, Clyde “Bud” Knight; several nieces and nephews; and many other extended family members.
In eternal rest, Paul joins his parents, three brothers and two sisters. Paul’s family would like to acknowledge and thank the numerous health care providers and support staff for their quality medical attention, kindness and compassion extended not only to Paul, but also to his family.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Paul’s life from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Carriage Crossing, 1701 Congressional Way, Champaign. It will be an open-house format, with shared memories and personal tributes to begin at 3 p.m.
To send condolences or share memories, visit owensfuneralhomes.com.