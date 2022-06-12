BRIDGETON, Mo. — Paul J. Kuhl, 94, of Bridgeton, Mo., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, after a monthlong illness. He was surrounded by his five children and family.
Paul was born Dec. 27, 1927, in Beckemeyer, the son of Clara (Isaak) Kuhl and Herman Kuhl. He graduated from Carlyle High School and entered the Army immediately upon graduation in 1945. He was stationed in Japan during World War II. After returning home from the service, he met and married the love of his life, Jackie Thomas. She passed away on Feb. 13, 2006. They were a loving couple for 58 years and raised a very close large family.
Paul retired from the Missouri Highway Patrol as a state inspector. He had also retired from Gelco Truck Leasing. Later in retirement, he also worked for Dobbs Tire.
Paul is survived by two sons, David (Barb) Kuhl of Champaign and Douglas (Sandy) Kuhl of Troy, Mo.; three daughters, Denise Busken and Dana (Norm) Wiele, both of Florissant, Mo., and Darcy (John) Walsh of St. Charles; 13 grandchildren, Brandon (Erica) Kuhl, Kelli (Kenny) Harvey, Christina Busken, Dr. Kelsey (David Hurst) Busken, Kara (Brad) Bischoff, Tricia (Ryan) Clement, Lindsay (Bryan) Allmeyer, Danny (Jackie) Wiele, Tommy (Kelsi) Wiele, Courtney (Jacob) Cole, Brad Kuhl, Brittany (Chas) Fallert and Jamie Walsh; and 22 great-grandchildren, Sidney and Miles Kuhl, Evie, Eleanor and Charlotte Harvey, Madison Busken, Hudson, Ryder and Isla Clement, Derek, Easton and Brylin Allmeyer, Jocelyn, Julianna, Janalynn and Jaxson Wiele, Grayson and Collins Wiele, Gibson Cole, Calianna and Cameryn Fallert and one more on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clara and Herman Kuhl; three sisters and their spouses, Kay and Wes Ternoir, Joan and Bill Warren and Jenny and Dutch Wallin; a son-in-law, Mike Busken; and two great-grandchildren, Lexi and Zoe Clement.
Paul was a lifelong Cubs fan but was always forgiven by his Cardinals-loving family. He was an avid bowler who won several gold medals in the local Senior Olympics. Golf was a sport he loved to play but never conquered fully! He was a barbecue master. Later in life, he found bean-bag baseball in his retirement home at Fairwinds at Rivers Edge. However, his biggest passion was his family, and he loved having his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit with him.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Colliers Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh Ave., St. Ann, Mo., with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Friday, June 17, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3130 Parkwood Lane, Maryland Heights, Mo. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. in St. Anthony Cemetery, Beckemeyer.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of the donor’s choice are appreciated.