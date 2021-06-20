GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. — Paul M. Rogers Jr., 94, departed this life Monday (June 14, 2021) at St. Mary’s Hospital, Tucson, Ariz., following a brief illness.
He was born June 8, 1927, to Paul M. Rogers Sr. and Nelly Higby in an Irish Catholic neighborhood in Sterling. He attended Community Catholic High School, graduating in 1945. He entered the U.S. Naval Service that same year, serving as seaman second class on the USS Kenton APA122, sailing out of Puget Sound for Yokohama, Japan, on Dec. 7, 1945. He received an honorable discharge in 1946 and returned to Sterling.
In 1949, he married Marcella Needham, with whom he had five children. Divorcing in 1965, they remained friends until her death.
He worked at Illinois Bell Telephone, holding various positions. Due to a promotion in 1968, the family relocated to Urbana. On a fortuitous night in May 1971, Paul met the love of his life, Mary O’Banion (née Coyner). After their first dance, they were smitten, and married four months later. Mary’s two children seamlessly joined the fold, a regular Brady Bunch.
He retired in 1982 after 36 years and worked for a short time as a real-estate agent, partnering with his wife, Mary, a retired elementary school teacher.
In 1995, they became snowbirds in Green Valley, Ariz., then year-round residents in 2011, and in 2018, they moved to La Posada, where Paul became an active member of the community.
A sportsman since high school, he followed all things sports related, most avidly the Fighting Illini at the University of Illinois. Paul was a lifetime member of the American Legion, where in his youth he tended bar, a perfect fit for his outgoing gregarious personality.
With a joke at the ready, a welcoming handshake and a hearty laugh, Paul treated everyone he met as a long-lost friend, and all benefited from the warmth of his friendship. His love of family knew no bounds.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Louise (née Coyner); a brother, David (Carolyn) Rogers; three daughters, Davia (Douglas) Saltzman, Sue (Richard) Peters and Erin (Kevin) O’Halloran; a daughter-in-law, Stephanie (Michael) Rogers; two sons, Patrick (Joyce) Rogers and Kerry (Dorothy Petrie) O’Banion; 11 grandchildren, Lucas, Amy, Marla, Jenna, Colin, Davia, Christy, Katie, Meghan, Grady and Emma; 15 great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two children, Julie (Ron) Bell and Michael (Stephanie) Rogers.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date in his beloved Champaign.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of his goddaughter, Anne Clarke, contributions can be made to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, cholangiocarcinoma.org.