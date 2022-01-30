SAVOY — Paul Kerry McDowell, 78, of Savoy passed away Friday (Jan. 21, 2022) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, Urbana, are handling arrangements.
Paul was born to Elizabeth K. (Scholer) McDowell and Raymond A. McDowell in Columbus, Ohio.
Surviving are his brothers, Raymond (Barbara) McDowell of Columbus and William (Alice) McDowell of California, Md.; daughters, Kimberly B. (Daniel) Coffey of Champaign and Kari J. Kells of Olympia, Wash.; grandchildren, Sean Coffey of Urbana and Abigail Coffey of Champaign; six stepchildren; and several nieces and nephews and extended family.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Myrnella J. Barney; second wife, Mary C. McDowell; and third wife, Hilda M. "Peggy" McDowell.
Paul earned his B.S., M.A. and M.F.A. at Ohio State University, Columbus. Paul did his Ph.D. residency at the University of Iowa. He was an educator for 15 years in the fine arts and then was a therapist after studying at Washington University, St. Louis. He was able to combine both careers by including art therapy in his counseling practice. Paul was a member of Christian Life Church, Rantoul. He was very social and enjoyed discussing religion and politics. He was also an avid reader, movie lover and Santa Claus collector. Paul passed along his drawing and painting skills to several members of his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to any organization of your choice. The family is choosing not to gather at this time. However, you are invited to remember Paul in a way that comforts you. Online condolences can be expressed at renner-wikoffchapel.com.