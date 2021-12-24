MAHOMET — Paul Michael (Mike) Stewart, 71, of Mahomet passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, from complications due to COVID-19.
He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Janice Stewart; their four children and their spouses, Michael (Dreena), Delisa (Bill), Amanda and Brittany; and his five grandchildren, Rowdy, Hagen, Nathan, Kade and Gracelynn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Joyce Stewart of Urbana; a sister, Tina Newsome of Urbana; a grandson, Seth; and a son-in-law, Kyle Berry.
Mike was a veteran of the U.S. Army, fighting in Korea in the Vietnam War. He worked as a carpenter for 37 years through the Carpenters Local 243, formerly Local 44. He loved his job greatly and the people he worked with, too. He taught carpentry for a few years through Parkland College. Being a carpenter was definitely a passion of his.
Services will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Sunset Funeral Home, 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his name to Vietnam Veterans of America.