Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.
FISHER — Paul O. Unzicker, 86, of Fisher died at 12:06 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 6, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Rosenbaum Funeral Home, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City.