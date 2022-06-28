URBANA — Paul W. Palmgren, 74, of Urbana passed away Saturday (June 25, 2022) at Bement Health Care Center, Bement.
Paul was born July 28, 1947, in Evergreen Park, a son of Warren and Mary Jane (Stephens) Palmgren.
Paul married Paula Spencer on March 11, 1978, in Princeton.
Paul is survived by his wife, Paula (Spencer) Palmgren; three siblings, Susan (Richard) Lamb, Gary Palmgren and Brian (Ammie) Palmgren; and nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Alan Palmgren and Laura (Rick) Murphy.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Bement Health Care Center and Transitions Hospice for their care.
Paul was a graduate of St. Laurence High School in Burbank in 1965. Paul was in the Navy and served on the USS Coral Sea (CVA 43) carrier in the Pacific in 1968-1969 as a petty officer in the aviation fuels division.
Paul received a B.S. from the University of Illinois in agronomy in 1974.
Paul worked at Illinois Crop Improvement from 1974 through 2006. He started as the chief of field inspectors, and his last positions were assistant manager and research farm manager in Puerto Rico.
Paul enjoyed reading, walking, visiting national parks, flying and anything mechanical. He was a member and past president of EAA Chapter 29 of Champaign.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Morgan Memorial Home, 1304 Regency Drive West, Savoy (morganmemorialhome.com). Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Donations may be made to Champaign County Humane Society, 1911 E. Main St., Urbana, IL 61802, or the Alzheimer’s Association.