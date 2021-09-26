CHAMPAIGN — Paul Joseph Rubenacker, 34, of Champaign passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his home in Champaign.
He was born Dec. 16, 1986, in Urbana, to Frank and Brenda (Eddleman) Rubenacker.
Paul is survived by his father and two siblings, Tina (Tim) Hyde and Amy (Tim) Bloomer.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his grandparents.
Paul enjoyed reading and watching auto racing. He was a union electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 601 in Champaign.
No services are planned at this time. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St. Champaign.
Memorial donations may be made in Paul’s name to the Champaign County Humane Society.
Please join Paul’s family in sharing memories on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com. In memory of Paul, please remember to tell your loved ones how much you care for them.