RANTOUL — Paul Edward Schlensker of Rantoul was born April 17, 1947, and died Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Paul Schlensker is survived by his daughter, Shanna Bonner, her wife Sharon and grandchildren Loy, Susan and Eleana of Dallas, Texas; brother, Ronald Schlensker, and wife Katherine, and brother, Carl Schlensker, and wife Gloria, all of Rantoul; sister, Anita Ruthenberg of Weatherford, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving proudly in the Army. He enjoyed country music and nature and passed his love for both to his daughter. Beloved father, grandfather, son and brother, he will be greatly missed.
No services will be held.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.