MAHOMET — On July 4, 2019, Paul Dale Shaw, Professor Emeritus of the University of Illinois, passed away at the age of 87. Paul was born Aug. 12, 1931, in Morton, to Garnet and Jesse Shaw. He received his B.S. from Bradley University and his Ph.D. from the University of Illinois. After postdoctoral study at Harvard University, he returned to the faculty in Champaign-Urbana in 1940.
Paul Shaw made unique contributions to the biosynthesis of organic chloro and nitro compounds, antibiotics and plant physiology and pathology. He was also a devotee of classical and operatic music. He and his wife wrote music reviews for the C-U Courier for several years. As a lover of wildlife and nature, he was a master gardener and defender of animals.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; his children, Brian and Alison; and his grandchildren, Grace and Noel.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. July 27, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, 1900 Philo Road, Urbana. Donations may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.