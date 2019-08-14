ARTHUR — Paul Singer, 36, of Arthur died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
He was born in Decatur on Oct. 20, 1982, a son of Tom and Elise Singer.
Paul is survived by his mother, Elise; father, Tom; brother, Andy and wife, Kristin; brother, Steve and wife, Allison; and grandmother, Ann Singer.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Louise Andras; and grandfather, Dwight “Skeeter” Singer.
Paul graduated from Arthur High School, class of 2001. He attended the University of Illinois and Southern Illinois University with his brothers. Paul had careers at Okaw Truss, MasterBrand Cabinets, and was an esteemed member of the World Famous Lawn Rangers of Arcola.
Paul’s first love was music. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of bands and songs, would play guitar for hours, loved to dance, and attended any live performance he could. He was the bassist for the critically acclaimed band THM, headlining the Moultrie-Douglas County fair.
More loved him than he could have imagined. He will be dearly missed.
A private memorial will be held with Paul’s family. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Vine Street Christian Church, 249 S. Vine St., Arthur, IL 61911.