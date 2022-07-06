VILLA GROVE — Paul Smith, 89, of Villa Grove passed away Monday (July 4, 2022) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Paul was born on July 22, 1932, in Oklahoma, to Bradford B. and Sally (Hallmark) Garrison. He married Edna R. Akers on May 4, 1957, in Camargo.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Edna Smith; three children, Kathy (Tom) Stephenson, Jeff (Kami) Smith and Bart (Tracy) Smith; seven grandchildren, Kimberly (Chad) Martin, Dustin (Jessica) Smith, Courtney (Dan Riddle) Smith, Jordan (Taylor) Smith, Telya (Rodney Gimondo) Smith, Zack Keller and Lindsey May; and 12 great-grandchildren, Kara, Kali, Kora, Landyn, CJ, Syndie, Savannah, Trenton, Taelyn, Blaiklee, Kinley and Lainey.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Becka; three sisters; and two brothers.
Paul was raised in Lanton, Mo., and attended West Plains High School. He proudly served in the Army for three years and fought in the Korean War. Once out of the military, he worked for the Tuscola IGA for 32 years before he retired. He was a big NASCAR fan and rarely missed a race on TV. Paul was a member of the Villa Grove First Christian Church. He was very close to God and loved to read his Bible daily.
Funeral services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, July 8, at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove, with Pastor Mike Zylstra officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Centennial Cemetery, Villa Grove. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral service, from 3 to 5 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church of Villa Grove.