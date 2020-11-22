CHAMPAIGN — Paul B. Stewart, 62, of Champaign died at 3:40 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private graveside services will be held. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is in charge of arrangements.
Paul was born on Nov. 21, 1957, in Urbana, the son of Ralph Kay and Mary Louise Percy Stewart. He married Sharon Eisinger on April 17, 1982, in Champaign; she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Michael Shane (Krista) Stewart of Melbourne, Fla., and Ryan Paul Stewart of Champaign; one step-daughter, Shannon Marie (Doug) Risken of Champaign; six grandchildren, Laci Stewart, Kaci Stewart, Wesley Stewart, Taylor Risken, Julia Risken and Benjamin Risken; two brothers, John Eric (Jeanna) Stewart of Savoy and Scott (Claresa) Stewart of St. Petersburg, Fla.; and one sister, Linda (John) Thompson of Monticello.
Paul was a rack operator for APL Engineering Materials in Champaign. He was a member of C-U Church, Champaign. Paul loved woodworking, building canoes, fishing and the Illini.
Memorial contributions may be made to C-U Church. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.