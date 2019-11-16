CHAMPAIGN — Paul T. Schriber, 67, of Champaign passed away at noon Wednesday Nov. 13, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Private funeral services will be held. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave. St. Joseph, is handling arrangements.
Paul was born Aug. 15, 1952, in Urbana to Paul and Pauline Schriber. He attended the University of Illinois and earned a BS in finance. Paul next attended the University of Arizona for law school and graduated with cum laude honors. After law school, Paul went to New York University School of Law and earned an LLM in taxation.
Paul had a passion for vintage baseball cards and turned it into a successful business and made connections with customers throughout the Midwest.
Paul is survived by three sisters, Carla McElroy of St. Joseph, Suzy (Paul) Johnston of Palm Harbor, Fla., and Margaret Smith of Ellison Bay, Wis.; as well as many nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; two beloved brother-in-laws, Jim McElroy and Joe Smith; and a nephew, Nathan Smith.
Paul's greatest joy was being a favorite uncle and an amazing brother to his sisters. He will be missed by so many.