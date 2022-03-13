Paul Thompson Mar 13, 2022 35 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SIDNEY — Paul Thompson, 82, of Sidney died at 6:50 p.m. Feb. 28, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.There will be no services at this time. Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., C, is handling arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos