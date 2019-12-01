CHANDLER, Ariz. — Paul Andrew Williams went home to his Lord Jesus at 6 p.m. Nov. 16, 2019, in Chandler, Ariz., with family at his side.
Paul was born and raised in Urbana. He was a graduate of Urbana High and the electrical trade school. He married Mary (Burch) Williams in 1961.
Paul is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary; his daughters, Carrie (Overmyer) and Marilyn (Roos); two siblings, Helen Reinbold and Harold Williams; six grandchildren, Bridgette Overmyer/Sheppard, Brenda Overmyer/Price, Jackie Overmyer/Froelich, Steven Overmyer, Ryan Roos and Brett Roos; and eight great-grandchildren.
Paul lived a full and blessed life. He loved his family, his farm and livestock (10 years in Pesotum and 44 years in Farmer City), and his job as an electrical contractor. Paul and Mary moved to Chandler, Ariz., to retire in 2015.
The best word that would describe Paul is “integrity.” Whatever he did was with his whole heart — with his family, work, church, 4-H.
There will be a celebration of life for Paul on Nov. 30 in Chandler, Ariz., and at 2 p.m. June 27, 2020, at Trinity Community Fellowship church in Farmer City.
Donations may be made in honor of Paul to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org or 800-272-3900.