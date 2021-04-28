GEORGETOWN — On Monday (April 26, 2021), Paula Irene Devore (Willard), loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away surrounded by her loving family at age 70.
Paula was born on May 7, 1950, in Danville, to Paul and Geraldine (Finet) Willard.
She married Dennis Rae Devore on Sept. 19, 1970. They raised two daughters,
Angela and Holly.
Paula was known and loved by many. She worked at Teepak before switching careers to
working at home as a beautician. She loved the clients who came into her home
and thought of them as a part of her family. She later took on what she would
call the best job of all, spending time with her grandchildren and, later, great-grandchildren.
Paula was an extremely hard and dedicated worker, whether in her job or for her
family. Her family heard many times over how she worked hard to buy herself
a brand new 1970 Barracuda at age 19. She was so proud of her hard work and
wanted her children and grandchildren to know and understand the importance of work
ethic. She loved looking at pictures of her family and enjoyed telling stories
of each picture that was shown in their home.
Her favorite hobbies were spending time with her family; reading many, many books;
hosting the euchre club; crocheting; cooking; and watching TV game shows. She
loved watching sports; especially Illini basketball and football and the Chicago
Bears and Chicago Cubs, but her favorite players of all were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There was no better cheerleader than Grandma Paula!
Paula was preceded in death by her father, Paul Willard; husband, Dennis Rae
Devore; and great-grandson, Liam D. Thompson.
She is survived by her mother Geraldine Willard; four sisters, Linda (Danny) Hillary, Marilyn Willard, Vickie Johnson and Teresa (Rick) Magers; two daughters, Angela (Todd) Green and Holly McMasters; grandchildren, Maya (Devin) Thompson, Lauren Johnson, Evan Green and Shelby McMasters; two great-grandchildren, Eastyn Thompson and
Amelia Mangum; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Phil
Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Robison
Chapel. She will be laid to rest in Georgetown Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.