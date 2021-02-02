URBANA — Paula Jo Ocheltree, 70, of Urbana, formerly of Mansfield, passed away surrounded by her family at 10:10 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 30, 2021) at home.
Her funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with the Rev. Lori Harvey officiating. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the funeral home. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing. Burial will follow in Neoga Memorial Cemetery, Neoga.
Memorials may be made to Mahomet United Methodist Church, Mahomet.
Paula was born on Dec. 11, 1950, in Champaign County, a daughter of Joe and Mary Ketcham Peterson. She married David G. Dye on July 4, 1972, in Urbana. They divorced in 1977 but remained friends until his death on March 23, 2016. She married John D. Ocheltree on April 10, 1987, in Kingman, Ind.
She is survived by her husband, John Ocheltree; son, Chuck (Harry Meyers) Peterson of Champaign; daughter, Shawndelle (Ben) Dye Bridgeman of Champaign; sisters, Betty (Roger) Gronewald of Royal and Catherine Peterson of Urbana; aunt, Alta Peterson of Effingham; sister-in-law, Sarah Lang of Kingman; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Paula was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Carolyn Peterson; sister-in-law, Judy Abernathy; brother-in-law, Glenn Lang; and niece, Sharon Miller.
Paula was a 1970 graduate of Mansfield High School, where she won the Betty Crocker Award during her senior year.
She enjoyed crocheting, daily phone calls with family and friends, family gatherings, listening to the Gaither Homecoming videos, and baking way more cookies than one family could ever eat at Christmas when she was able. She made many friends throughout her life and was grateful for each one. Paula loved her family and friends with all her heart, and she was loved and will be missed more than we can express.