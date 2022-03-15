DANVILLE — Pauline Baszis, 84, of Danville passed away at 5 p.m. Saturday (March 12, 2022) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
She was born on Nov. 1, 1937, in Danville, the daughter of George and Rose (Piesko) Morris.
Pauline worked as a checker at Eagles when Benedict Baszis would make sure to get in her line with his purchase of peaches. She commented to him that those would make a great peach cobbler, and the rest was history. On April 21, 1998, Pauline was united in marriage to Benedict. He will miss her dearly.
She will also be missed by her children, Jean (Ron) Sroufek, Toni (Jeff) Skinner, Lisa (Jim) Jones, Frank (Rae Ann) Harvey and Matt (Tish) Harvey; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Harvey; stepchildren, Rita (Jerry) Lomax, Tony (Jody) Baszis and Julie (Bill) McDonald; 19 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, George Harvey; granddaughter, Haley Jones; and first husband, Franklin Harvey.
Pauline enjoyed many activities, such as crocheting, gardening, mushroom hunting and bowling. She also enjoyed gambling and playing bingo. Pauline loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 231 N. State St., Westville, IL 61883, with Father Bo Schmidt officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville, IL 61883. She will be laid to rest in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Westville.
Memorial donations may be given in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.