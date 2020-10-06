FISHER — Pauline M. Broderick, 95, passed away peacefully at 5:42 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 1, 2020) at home in Fisher.
There will be a visitation from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Eastlawn Cemetery, Urbana.
Pauline was born on Oct. 9-10, 1924, in Champaign, the daughter of S. Elizabeth and Artie R. Pellum.
Pauline was married to Joseph M. Broderick on Feb. 27, 1952. They were married for nearly 30 years until Joseph’s death in 1982.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Pamela Rhoades of Gibson City; grandson, Sean Broderick (Donna) of Fisher; eight great-grandchildren, Ashley (Dave), Kierstin (Anthony), Joseph (Mackenzie), RJ (Teagan), RyLee, Dana, Christopher (Shy) and Dymond; and seven beautiful great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; two sisters; daughter, Sheila; son, Dale Moyer; and granddaughter, Harmony.
Pauline lived in Champaign and Urbana her entire life until moving to Fisher in 2010. She worked for Spring Cleaning Services at Bergner’s for many years. Pauline enjoyed crocheting, crafting and gardening. She loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Pauline will be greatly missed by her family.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the Carle Foundation hospice program.