RANTOUL — Pauline Combest, 96, of Rantoul passed away Tuesday afternoon (Aug. 11, 2020) at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
She was born June 14, 1924, in Rantoul, a daughter of Miles and Nellie (Clifton) Wyne. She married Elmer Lee Combest on Oct. 18, 1941. He preceded her in death in 1977.
She is survived by two sisters, Ruth Wilson of Rantoul and Evelyn Combest of Rantoul; two grandsons, Lee (Jennifer) Abner of Rantoul and John (Allison) Artis of Tolono; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother, two daughters and granddaughter.
Pauline farmed the Gifford area with her husband for many years. She was a member of the Rantoul Church of the Nazarene. She happily spent her winters in Florida and loved the times she spent with her family. She enjoyed crocheting and needlework.
Private services will be held. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.