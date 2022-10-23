MONTICELLO — B. Pauline Stone, 79, of Monticello passed away at 12:40 a.m. Oct. 22, 2022, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Pauline was born on Feb. 24, 1943, in Tuscola, the daughter of Ervin “Pete” and B. Marie (Riley) Bushell.
Pauline is survived by her children, Jackie (Doug) Carr of Monticello, Rick (Debbie) Stone of Cisco, Toni (Jerry) Sommers of Monticello; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Joy Secrist of Monticello. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Bob and Jack Bushell.
Pauline was a retired CNA and a member of the Monticello Christian Church.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
