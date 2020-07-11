CHAMPAIGN — Pauline Frances Tate, 103, of Champaign died at 8:55 a.m. Friday (July 10, 2020) at Tuscola Health Care Center, Tuscola.
Private family services will be held. Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.morganmemorialhome.com.
Pauline was born Jan. 15, 1917, in Buckley, a daughter of Frank Van Fossen Clements and Dessie Ellen Algood Clements. She married Forrest Tate on Jan. 9, 1938, in Tuscola. He preceded her in death Sept. 29, 2007.
Survivors include one daughter, Linda (Loren) Nelson; grandchildren, Stephen (Ingrid) Nelson of Grapevine, Texas, Mark (Shelly) Nelson of Fairview, Texas, and Kathy (J.P.) Hill of Normal; great-grandchildren, Michael (Lili) Nelson of Grapevine, Texas, Marshall (Kristin) Nelson of Denton, Texas, Elizabeth (Corey) Tutewiler of Bloomington, Katie Hill of Bloomington, Kristin (Craig) Lane of Euless, Texas, and Ashely (Mike) Giese of Bloomington; great-great-grandchildren, John "Jack," Michael and Ellie Giese and Theron and Ani Tutewiler.
She was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Pauline worked in the Geological Survey Department at the University of Illinois.
She was a member of CU Christian Church, Champaign. She was a longtime volunteer of Lincoln Christian Nursing Home.
A fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Illinois football and basketball, she was an avid walker and enjoyed gardening and bowling. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, CU Church or Nehemiah Ministries.
The family wishes to thank Tuscola Health Care Center and Carle Hospice for their loving care of Pauline.