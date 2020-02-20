ST. JOSEPH — Pauline Walker, age 101, of St. Joseph passed from this life to eternity on Friday (Feb. 14, 2020) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
A celebration and thanksgiving of life service celebrating Pauline's life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph. David Barcus and Greg Smith will be officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Pauline was born April 23, 1918, to the late Arthur and Catherine Blevins Walker in Shady Valley, Tenn. She married Chester Nathan "Nate" Walker on Aug. 15, 1942. He preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 1994.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harley (Irene), Willard, Clarence and John (Miriam); and sisters, Opal (Paul) Embree and Matilda (Merle) Hart.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Priscilla and Richard Lindstrom of St. Joseph; sisters, Ruth Shirley (Dave) of St. Joseph and Lorraine (Robert) Bell of Champaign, formerly of Danville; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Pauline was self-employed most of her life. She owned Pauline's Cafe and co-owned with her sister Ruth the M & S Variety Store and the Sister's Shoppe. After Ruth's retirement, Pauline continued working and operating the Sister's Shoppe and also opened Walker's Hallmark in 1983; each business was located in St. Joseph. Pauline retired in 2008 at the age of 90.
During her lifetime, Pauline was an active member of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and the Church of Christ in St. Joseph. In her later years, as her mobility decreased, she worshipped the Lord through the radio ministry of the Moody Church in Chicago and the teachings of many radio ministers.
Because of Pauline's love for the Lord Jesus Christ, her desire to have St. Joseph residents benefit from their community and her desire to honor our veterans, the family suggests memorials in Pauline's name be made to Lincoln Christian University, the St. Joseph Township Swearingen Memorial Library or Land of Lincoln Honor Flight Inc.