GIFFORD — Pearl Ann Brown, 66, of Gifford, passed away at 4:34 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Pearl was born Oct. 24, 1953, in Danville, to James and Sara Swick Brown. Survivors include a brother, Howard (Rosanne) Brown of Mahomet; two nieces, Katie and Sarah of Mahomet; and her fur baby, Millie. She was preceded in death by her father, James; and mother, Sara.
Pearl graduated from Westville High School. She then pursued a degree in dental hygiene at Lakeland Community College. Upon graduating, she first worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. David Sawyer in Danville. Following, she worked for Dr. William Bagby in Rantoul, and finished her career into retirement working with Dr. Roger Wetzel in Rantoul. She worked as a hygienist for 42 years.
Pearl lived her life to the absolute fullest, always had a smile on her face and always welcomed you with a kiss and a hug. There was never a dull moment in her life and her family finds comfort in knowing that she never wasted a minute and lived by the motto, “when it’s my time to go, it’s my time go — no regrets.” Pearl will be remembered for her contagious smile and laugh, her sense of humor, her big heart, her generosity and kind soul. Her family and friends will always carry memories of her in their hearts. "Those who live no more, whom we loved, echo still within our thoughts, our words and our hearts."
Private funeral services will be held at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Pastor James Blue officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Indianola. A public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks will be required for entry to the visitation and service. Online condolences at www.robisonchapel.com.