DANVILLE — Pearley H. Keller Jr., 93, of Danville passed away Thursday (April 14, 2022) at home with family by his side.
Junior was born May 10, 1928, in Perrysville, Ind., to Pearley Homer Keller and Goldie Helena Chezem Keller, the youngest of two brothers and four sisters, preceding him in death. Junior joined the Navy, later to become a mechanic, known to fix anything. Utilizing this ability and his grand charm, he then married Vera Hawkins Keller, his "bride" of 58 years. Proudly becoming Pepsi Cola's plant manager, one did not mention that "other cola." He retired at age 58. Blessed with more mowing time, Junior was adamant in keeping a well-manicured yard with his prized mowers. Also caring for the many hummingbirds revisiting the porch annually. For years, Grampy's greatest joy was attending the numerous football games and wrestling matches of his grandsons. He was their biggest fan! Just when a grandpa thinks his work is finished, someone calls him "great." Great-Grampy sure loved those lil' girls.
Surviving are his wife, "Farmer Girl" Vera; daughters, Sue, Sandra (Roger), Patti (Terry), Pam (Dan) and Melissa; grandchildren, Derek (Katie), Damen (Marci), Rayse, Brady, Zack (Zoee), Keith, Aimee, Eric, John and Chris; great-granddaughters, Elaina, Divinity Veray and Amilia; and nieces and nephew.
A visitation for Junior will be Monday, April 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Robison Chapel, 103 Douglas St., Catlin. Burial will immediately follow in Allhands Cemetery in Kickapoo Park. Please join Junior's family in sharing stories and memories. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.