URBANA — Peggy Ann Peterson, 63, of Urbana passed away Wednesday (Sept. 8, 2021).
Peg was born on Jan. 14, 1958, to Donald and Wilma (Tiemann) Kolberer of Chapin. She received her BSN degree as part of the first graduating class from Millikin University’s nursing program before working in the labor and delivery department at Decatur Memorial Hospital. During her nursing career, she also held positions with two OB/GYN group practices in the northwest suburbs, at LifeSource Blood Services, and as the school nurse at Dundee-Crown High School. After moving to Champaign-Urbana, Peg worked part time with the University of Illinois Fighting Illini football program as a class checker. On March 31, 1984, she married Paul Peterson, and they raised two daughters, Amy and Lisa.
In her spare time, Peg was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Fighting Illini football team. Even though her daughters were raised in the Chicago suburbs, there was never any doubt they would support the Cardinals, too. Peg and Paul spent most of the last 18 months during COVID-19 at Lake of the Ozarks. Some of her favorite lake activities were boating, kayaking and floating. Peg was also an amazing cook and baker. There was nothing she loved more than making a large meal to share with a house full of family and friends.
Peg was preceded in death by her father, Don.
She is survived by her husband, Paul; two children, Amy (Keith) of Cambridge, Mass., and Lisa of Memphis, Tenn.; mother, Wilma; sister, Sue (Tim); and two nephews, Justin (Bailey) and Brandon.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Grace Cemetery, Chapin, at 11 a.m. The family will be available to meet with guests an hour prior to the service, at the graveside. A celebration of life will be held in Urbana at a future date.
Memorials may be made to the Elgin Community Crisis Center, Eastern Illinois Food Bank or Raising Hope Free Store through Williamson Funeral Home, 1405 Lincoln Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650.