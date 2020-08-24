PAXTON — Peggy Jo Atkins, 63, passed away Sunday (Aug. 23, 2020) at Accolade Healthcare, Paxton.
She was born on Aug. 19, 1957, in Urbana, to George A. and Patricia (Freeman) Crawford.
Peggy is survived by her children, Nicci Atkins and Ricky Atkins; grandchildren, Abrianna Uher, Riley McDade and Johnathon Atkins; siblings, Patty Wiench, Paula Wolken, George (Candy) Crawford and Pamela Jayne; many nieces and nephews; and many others who said she was like a second mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and nephew, Nicholas Jayne.
Peggy was always so full of life, even while she spent much of it battling a series of illnesses, and every time she appeared to be down, she got up and fought even harder. She lived life as if she was as healthy as everyone else, and she did not ever “get old and stay home.” Cooking and baking were passions of hers. She honored family and friends by cooking for weddings and various other events. Peggy also enjoyed fishing, camping, line dancing and making people smile.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. A celebration of life service will be at noon Friday, Aug. 28, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery, Mayview.
Memorial donations may be made in Peggy’s name to Crohn’s Foundation. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.