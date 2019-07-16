VILLA GROVE — Peggy J. Bell, 70, of Villa Grove passed away at 8:07 a.m. Friday (July 12, 2019) at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Champaign.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Villa Grove Cemetery, Villa Grove, with Isaac Bell officiating. A celebration of life and fellowship dinner will be held immediately after at First Christian Church, Villa Grove.
Peggy was born Oct. 18, 1948, in Tuscola. She was the daughter of Thomas and Marguerite (Ghere) Utterback.
She is survived by her son, Jeremy (Heidi) Bell; two grandchildren, Adalyn and Asher Bell; and one sister, Karen Bell.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.
Peggy and her husband, Ron, were foster parents to over 17 children over the years they were married. During her time at Eagles View in Rantoul, she enjoyed making wreaths for veterans as a part of the RSVP Project.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.