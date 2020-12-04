URBANA — Peggy L. Black, 91, of Urbana passed away at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 2, 2020) at Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Urbana.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Ridgeland Township Cemetery, Thawville. Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph, is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy was born Oct. 31, 1929, in Onarga, the daughter of Lawrence F. and Ruth (Victor) Tilstra. She married Ronald Black on Feb. 5, 1950. He survives.
She is also survived by her sons, Clifford (Rita) Black of Pleasant Prairie, Wis., and Todd Black of Tuscola; two granddaughters, Melissa Black and Amy (J.R.) Ross; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Judy Black; one sister; and one brother.
Peggy was a military wife and followed her husband around the country during his service. She was a devoted wife and mother. Peggy also enjoyed primitive antiques.
