DANVILLE — Peggy Alice Byerly, 81, better known as “The Pink Lady,” passed peacefully surrounded by family on Monday (April 19, 2021) at Colonial Manor nursing home.
She was born on Dec. 6, 1939, in Danville, the daughter of Leo and Pauline Hines of Danville. Peggy married the love of her life, Larry Byerly, on July 28, 1961. The two of them enjoyed several years together as husband and wife as well as business partners. Larry preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 2019.
Peggy was a member of Second Church of Christ and was baptized into Christ on Oct. 6, 2002. Peggy’s faith carried her through many struggles in her life, one of which was breast cancer. Peggy wore pink every day to celebrate her victory over breast cancer and was proud of it.
Peggy’s greatest joy was her family, whom she loved dearly. Peggy had three sons, who are often referred to as “The Byerly Boys,” and she raised them well.
Peggy is survived by her sons, Todd (Christi) Byerly, Tracey (Melinda) Byerly and Troy (Kathi) Byerly; two brothers, Richard (Margie) Hines and Timothy Hines; two sisters, Edith (Don) Little and Betty (John) Byers; sister-in-law Katheryn Siefert; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Robert and Shirley Hines.
Peggy’s hobbies were gardening and working in the yard. Her flowers were enjoyed by everyone in the neighborhood!!!!! She also was a collector of pigs; at one point, she had in her collection over 800 of them. Peggy was a delight to know, wonderful to work with, and her family simply adored her.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with Dale DeNeal officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday before the funeral. Masks and social distancing will be required for entrance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice. Online condolences at robisonchapel.com.