BROADLANDS — Peggy D. Craddock, 84, of Broadlands passed away on Tuesday (April 7, 2020) at the Villas of Holly Brook, Savoy.
Peggy was born Oct. 1, 1935, in Danville, to Howard and Elva Miller Goble. She married Jacob Roy Craddock on June 6, 1958, in Danville. He preceded her in death on Feb. 8, 2001.
Surviving are one son, Jerry (Brenda) Craddock of Champaign; one daughter, Lisa Markel of St. Joseph; one brother, Howard (Shirley) Goble of Oakwood; grandchildren, Brandon Smith, Nathan Smith, Ashley Markel, Austin Markel, Jessica Craddock and Amanda Craddock; and great-grandchildren, Cayden Smith, Brycen Smith, Ceci Smith and Austin Smith.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Diane Darr, and two sisters, Betty Harris and Alice McCleery.
Peggy was a follower of Jesus Christ, and her friends and family rejoice in knowing she is now in his presence. She is a member of the Catlin Church of Christ and attended Homer New Life Church of Faith.
She graduated from Catlin High School and worked a variety of jobs throughout the years at First National Bank of Danville, Goble Meats and Marv’s Star Market. Peggy loved attending church services, reading, watching old movies and spending time with family and friends. She will be deeply missed.
Private family services will be held at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Pastor C.W. Greer officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements.
Donations may be made to Homer New Life Church of Faith. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com. Click on her obituary and sign the condolence book or leave a memory.