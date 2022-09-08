THOMASBORO — Peggy Ruth Hammel, 82, of Thomasboro passed away Tuesday morning (Sept. 6, 2022) at University Rehab, Urbana.
She was born March 14, 1940, in Champaign, a daughter of Chet and Lillian (Oliger) LeGrande.
She is survived by a son, Greg (Marcy Kirk) Hammel of Thomasboro; and a sister, Deborah (Myron) Mattingly of Arkansas.
Peggy worked at Hobbico for 29 years. She was a fan of the Illini and the Cubs.
Private services will held, with burial in Ludlow Cemetery.
Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul, is handling arrangements.