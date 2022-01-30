CHAMPAIGN — Peggy Louise Hanley, 71, of Champaign passed away Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Feb. 11, 1950, in Monmouth, the daughter of Homer and Eva Jared. They preceded her in death.
Peggy is survived by her daughter, Dawn (Shane) Carl; her son, Brian Hanley; two grandchildren, Brandon Hanley and Braxton Hanley; and her great-granddaughter, Zoe Hanley.
There will be no services held for Peggy at this time.
Cremation arrangements have been made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign.
