CISSNA PARK — Peggy E. Hofbauer, 76, of Cissna Park passed away Sept. 15, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Larry of Cissna Park; two sons, Jeff (Debbie) Hofbauer of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Todd (Michelle) Hofbauer of Huntersville, N.C.; three grandchildren, Brent (Cecilia) Hofbauer, Zach Hofbauer and Jade Hofbauer; and one sister, Judy (Bill) Putnam.
A celebration of Peggy’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, at Cissna Park United Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Ashley Clifton officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Cissna Park United Methodist Church.