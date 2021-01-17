MONTICELLO — Peggy A. Keeter, 83, of Monticello passed away at 8:10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Peggy was born Nov. 27, 1937, in Grove, Okla., a daughter of Compel and Martha (Melton) Carey. She married Donald Ray Keeter on April 9, 1954, in Arkansas. He passed away Oct. 29, 2002.
Peggy is survived by her children, Wynoka Ashmore (Steve Doggitt), Kris Hicks (David), Carey Hardy (Mark) and Ron Keeter (Brenda); nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a sister, Sandra Dennen (John).
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Eddie and Rockey Carey; a sister, Phyllis Copeland; and a son-in-law, Michael Ashmore.
Peggy worked as the activities director for the Piatt County Nursing Home and warehouse manager for Americana Nursing Home. She enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at the Piatt County Nursing Home for their excellent care.
A private family graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home Alzheimer’s Unit.
