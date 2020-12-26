MELBOURNE, Fla. — Peggy S. Elswick Kobel, 79, of Melbourne, Fla., formerly of Sidney, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at William Childs Hospice House, Palm Bay, Fla.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Karl; daughter, Jennifer Kobel Foster (GuyDale) of Rantoul; sister, Geri McKeehan of Palm Bay; and several nieces and nephews.
She was especially fond of her niece, Monica Howard of Enterprise, Ala.
Peggy was born Aug. 25, 1940, in Four Mile, Ky., to Hobert and Beatrice Elswick. They preceded her in death, as did her brother, John Elswick of Rockholds, Ky., and cousin, Billie Lois Jackson of Enterprise.
Peggy Sue enjoyed a successful career with the Illinois Department of Corrections, beginning in 1975 at the Urbana Community Correctional Center. In 1983, she transferred to the Danville Correctional Center, serving as secretary to the head warden, later his administrative assistant. Peggy Sue finished out her career back at Urbana as the chief of security, eventually retiring in 1998 with the rank of major. She also worked as an independent accreditation auditor with the American Correctional Association.
Peggy frequently traveled to Florida to visit her sister and avoid Illinois winters. She was an excellent cook; a collector of clothes and jewelry; her taste in music was questionable; she had a wicked sense of humor; she rarely missed an opportunity to witness a space shuttle launch, either in person or on TV; and was a lover of all animals.
Peggy and Karl volunteered at the Marine Resources Council as right whale monitors, observing the whales migrating to their calving grounds. Many hours were spent standing on beaches, boardwalks and high-rise condo balconies along the Space Coast, binoculars in hand, watching for "her whales" to arrive. Sighting and monitoring the whales was something she never got bored of.
A memorial service is tentatively planned in Champaign for summer 2021.
Memorial gifts to William Childs Hospice House are deeply appreciated. Their care and compassion during her brief stay were beyond measure. Gifts in Peggy Sue’s memory may be made to Health First Foundation, 1350 S. Hickory St., Melbourne, FL 32901, or hfgive.org.
Per her wishes, Peggy Sue was cremated. Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, assisted with the arrangements.